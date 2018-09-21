Frankfurt battles Leipzig to 1-1 draw in Bundesliga

Frankfurt, Sep 24 (IANS) Eintracht Frankfurt played to a 1-1 home draw with RB Leipzig in the last match of the German Bundesliga’s fourth round here at Commerzbank-Arena.

Swiss midfielder Gelson Fernandes opened the scoring for Frankfurt in the 26th minute, but Swedish winger Emil Forsberg drew Leipzig level nine minutes after the break on the successful conversion of a penalty kick here on Sunday, reports Efe.

Leipzig holds the 10th spot in the standings with five points, while Frankfurt is in 13th place with four points.

In another match, Bayer Leverkusen earned its first victory of the 2018/2019 Bundesliga season, topping visiting side Mainz 1-0 here at the BayArena.

Germany midfielder Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal of the match in the 62nd minute.

The 19-year-old found the back of the net on a header after being set up by fellow Germany international Julian Brandt.

Following Leverkusen’s first taste of victory after three defeats, the club climbed to 15th place with three points in the German league table.

Mainz holds the seventh spot in the standings with seven points.

