Frankfurt clobber Dusseldorf in Bundesliga tie

Frankfurt (Germany), Oct 20 (IANS) Eintracht Frankfurt continued its climb in the Bundesliga rankings and is now in European positions, after beating Fortuna Dusseldorf 7-1 in a game in which Serbian striker Luka Jovic scored five goals.

The spectacular performance of the 20-year-old Eintracht striker, who scored his eighth goal in the last four games, even overshadowed the surprising use of the video assistant referee (VAR) made by the referee in the match on Friday, reports EFE news agency.

The players of both teams were perplexed when referee Deniz Aytekin pointed to the penalty spot in the 20th minute, at the request of the video judge, after reviewing a play that had gone completely unnoticed a couple of minutes earlier.

This action was a mere anecdote to the voracity of Serbian Luka Jovic, who took over the match with five goals scored against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Goals in which the Balkan player showed all the attributes that are required of a striker, speed, precision, opportunism and talent, above all, a lot of talent.

As Jovic evidenced after 26 minutes with an acrobatic and spectacular volley, which allowed the Eintracht Frankfurt striker to open his scoring account.

A goal that was followed by four more which sealed the 7-1 victory of an Eintracht who managed their third consecutive victory in decisive fashion.

–IANS

ajb/