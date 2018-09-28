Frankfurt down Hannover 4-1 in German Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 1 (IANS) Ante Rebic’s goal and assist helped Eintracht Frankfurt beat winless Hannover 4-1 in the 6th round of Bundesliga.

Both sides on Sunday staged a slow start into the encounter, Xinhua reported.

The spectators had to wait until the 38th minute before Frankfurt eventually broke the deadlock as Sebastian Haller flicked on a long ball which met Evan Ndicka, who scored his first ever goal in the Bundesliga.

Hannover wobbled and Frankfurt capitalised on their momentum after Sebastian Haller shrugged off two defenders to set up for Ante Rebic, who doubled the lead before the break.

After the restart, the “Eagles” started where they left off and sealed the deal ahead of time in the 59th minute when Ante Rebic’s assist allowed Jonathan de Guzman to tap home the 3-0 lead.

Frankfurt remained on the front foot but still Hannover managed to score their consolation out of the blue as Florent Muslija reduced the arrears in the 86th minute.

However, the hosts had the final word and restored their three-goal lead in the dying minutes of the game when Luka Jovic finished off Guzman’s pass into path for the 4-1 final score.

“I am incredibly happy, also for the fans. It is good to seal the first win on home soil. It is a deserved victory. I think the crucial point in the game was our 3-0 lead after the restart. We are happy to have secured these three points,” Frankfurt’s head coach Adi Huetter said.

