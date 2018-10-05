Frankfurt wins 2-1 over Hoffenheim in Bundesliga action

Sinsheim (Germany), Oct 7 (IANS) Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday claimed a 2-1 away win over Hoffenheim, earning its second victory in a row, and the third overall, at the top of the German football league.

Hoffenheim was the dominating side in a major part of the game held at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in the Bundesliga’s Matchday 7, but it was stymied in its efforts to get past visitors’ defense.

Croatia forward Ante Rebic opened the scoring five minutes before the first-half stoppage time, making the most of Serbia forward Luka Jovic’s assist, reports Efe news.

It was Jovic who doubled the visitors’ lead just one minute after the break, then Rebic was sent off as he received a second yellow card in the 64th minute.

English winger Reiss Nelson succeeded in closing the gap eight minutes before the second-half stoppage time, off an assist from Brazilian striker Joelinton.

The ten-man Frankfurt, however, managed to weather hosts’ attack storms, saving the three points and the hard-fought victory that came after a tough start for the season.

Frankfurt provisionally moved up to the seventh spot in the standings with 10 point, while Hoffenheim fell to the 13th place with seven.

