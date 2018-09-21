Free paper shredding for Peel residents

In an age when privacy is at stake and identity thieves seem to be lurking everywhere, getting rid of paper trails and other sensitive information is of paramount importance. With that in mind, The Region of Peel is offering free shredding of confidential paper at three Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon this fall.

The region is also encouraging residents who take advantage of the free service to bring a non-perishable food donation for the food bank. Residents can take advantage of the free service to shred unbound paper such as taxes, bills, income statements and other personal documents.

-The Caledon event will be on Sept. 22 at the Bolton CRC, 109 Industrial Rd. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

-The Brampton event will be at the Heart Lake CRC Oct. 20, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The CRC is located at 420 Railside Dr.

-The Mississauga event will be at the Fewster CRC Sept. 29, also between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The CRC is located at 1126 Fewster Dr.

So, this weekend, scour your home or home office, gather those bills, receipts and other bank statements etc., that are gathering dust and get rid of them before they fall into the wrong hands. -CINEWS