Free photojournalist, Mehbooba tells Rajnath

Jammu, March 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday she had spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the release of a Kashmiri photojournalist arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Spoke to Rajnath Singhji to look into Kamran Yousuf’s case. I’ve requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Yousuf was arrested by the NIA during its terror funding investigation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiri editors and journalists have also sought the release of Yousuf, asserting that his arrest violated the freedom of press.

