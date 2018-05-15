Free recycling till May 20 for Peel residents after wind storm damage

The Region of Peel is waiving fees at all six of its Community Recycling Centres (CRC) until this Sunday, May 20, for residents who are dropping off fencing material and trees that were damaged in the Friday, May 4, wind storm.

This temporary fee exemption will only last until the end of the CRC hours on Sunday, May 20. Four of the region’s CRCs now have extended hours.

-The Brampton and Battleford CRCs will be open Monday to Thursday until 8 p.m.

-The Heart Lake and Fewster CRCs will be open Thursday only to 8 p.m.

-The Bolton CRC and Caledon CRC hours remain unchanged.

Residents should also note scrap wood, tree trunks, stumps and large branches must be 1.2 metres (four feet) or less in length before residents drop them off at a CRC.

For the location of the region’s six CRCs visit http://www.peelregion.ca/waste/community-recycling-centres#crc-locations. – CINEWS