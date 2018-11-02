Free ride to women in DTC buses on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is offering free rides to women in its buses plying in Delhi-NCR on Bhai Dooj on Friday, the DTC announced on Thursday.

The facility will be available to women between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. in both airconditioned and non-airconditioned buses, a DTC spokesman said.

Although women of all age can travel free of cost, but children travelling with women would be charged the fare, the official said.

The facility was extended by the DTC last year too.

On Bhai Dooj, women travel to their brothers’ place to bless them.

–IANS

