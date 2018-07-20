Free treatment in hospitals to only Delhi residents: Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said free treatment in government hospitals will only be given to the capital’s residents as a large number of outstation patients had increased in the city.

“Due to a huge improvement in Delhi government hospitals and free treatment, the no of patients have increased tremendously, mostly outstation patients.

“Services to Delhi’s citizens suffering. Therefore, a decision taken to provide free treatment to only Delhi residents,” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

The Delhi government has launched a pilot project at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital under which, patients from outside the national capital will not be able to get the benefit of free medicines and diagnostic tests at the hospital.

This will help in reducing the waiting time for Delhi people.

Delhi patients coming to avail the services have to produce a valid identity proof.

However, the outstation patents can be able to get free consultations from the doctor and emergency services in the hospital.

–IANS

nks/vd