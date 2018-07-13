Freedom of expression fundamental democratic right: Rahul

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Breaking his silence over the “Sacred Games” web series, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the BJP and RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed and controlled but he feels it is a fundamental democratic right.

“BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed and controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right,” he said.

“Sacred Games” is facing a legal petition over the removal of certain content from the web series on the grounds of insulting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that,” he tweeted.

The series is based on author Vikram Chandra’s similarly titled novel. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The opening scene hits out at the Congress as there are episodes on Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government, as well as the Bofors scandal and the Shah Bano case that created a storm during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister.

