French author pens Sri Sri’s authorised biography

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) French political writer and journalist Francois Gautier, who has been living in India since 1971, will be releasing the authorised biography of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The book will be published by Penguin Random House India and will soon be available in the market.

“A candid, insightful and definitive narrative that brings alive the life and times of one the most charismatic, admired and unconventional modern-day gurus, who has inspired and brought happiness to, millions across the globe through his humanitarian endeavours,” the publisher said in a statement.

The publisher added that in the book, the author “does not shy away from discussing the controversies that have erupted around Sri Sri”, and covers topics such as his role in the Ayodhya dispute or the hullabaloo over the 2016 World Culture Festival.

–IANS

ss/vm