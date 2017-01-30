French beauty crowned Miss Universe 2016 (Roundup)

Manila, Jan 30 (IANS) Iris Mittenaere from France took her first walk as Miss Universe 2016 after host Steve Harvey announced her as the winner in Philippines on Monday. India’s Roshmitha Harimurthy couldn’t even make it to the top 13.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach crowned the 23-year-old Mittenaere, who was born in northern French town of Lille, at the glittering ceremony at Mall of Asia Arena.

Mittenaere has kept herself busy the last five years by pursuing her degree in Dental Surgery. She has also been always fond of extreme sports, travelling the world and cooking French dishes.

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier was announced the first runner-up while Miss Columbia Andrea Tovar was named the second runner-up at the ceremony, which had former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on the judging panel.

She said: “This is the moment where a Miss Universe is created. She gives an answer that connects larger consciousness so a well spoken Miss Universe is the idea and tonight I can see six of them right there.”

After Sushmita’s victory back in 1994 in Manila itself, it was just Lara Dutta from India who clinched the title in 2000.

Roshmitha, 22, failed to make it to the final 13 list of the pageant, which was also judged by Cynthia Bailey, Mickey Boardman, Leila Lopes, Dayanara Torres and Francine LeFrak.

The 65th edition of the pageant raised global issues that need attention, including Donald Trump presidency and the ban on refugees that TV host and comedian Harvey asked the final six contestants.

Harvey asked the contestant of Kenya what was she most excited about and what most concerns her when it comes to the Trump presidency. His next question was for Miss Thailand. “Given today’s worldwide refugee crisis, do countries have an obligation to accept refugees or do they have the right to close their border?” he said.

On a lighter note, the pageant started with Harvey making fun of his embarrassing mistake of announcing the wrong winner in the previous edition.

Prior to the crowning moment, he introduced Wurtzbach who said: “Steve thank you for making me the most popular Miss Universe.”

Harvey replied with his funny one liner: “Thank you for making me the most popular host.”

Harvey made headlines after he mistakenly gave the Miss Universe crown to Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez-Arevalo while Wurtzbach was the actual winner.

–IANS

nv-nn/vm