French envoy calls on Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, June 9 (IANS) French Ambassador in India Alexandre Ziegler called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they had extensive discussions on areas of education, economy, tourism and urban infrastructure, an official statement said, adding, the Chief Minister apprised the visiting envoy of many developmental initiatives by her government to strengthen infrastructure in the state besides boosting sectors like horticulture, handicrafts and tourism.

“She sought French expertise in tapping Solar energy and lake rejuvenation in the state besides latest technologies in solid waste management,” the statement said.

The French envoy evinced keen interest in the education sector of the state.

He informed the Chief Minister that student exchange between his country and India has doubled in the last two years. Alexandre Ziegler was accompanied by a high level delegation of French Embassy.

