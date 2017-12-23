French film maker arrested in Kashmir released

Srinagar, Dec 26 (IANS) A French filmmaker, who was arrested here for trying to make a film on pellet victims, was released on bail on Tuesday, police said.

Comiti Paul Edwards had been arrested here earlier this month for violating the provisions of the visa provided to him, police said, adding that he was meeting people to make a documentary on pellet victims which was in violation of the provisions of business visa given to him.

A court here released Edwards after an official of the French Embassy in New Delhi came here to stand bail for him.

“Following court orders, he was handed over to the French embassy official,” police said.

