French national held for assaulting CISF officer

Panaji, Aug 23 (IANS) A French national was arrested for assaulting a Central Industrial Security Force officer at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport, police said on Thursday.

The accused is identified as Vairet Guillam, a resident of Caluire-et-Cuire in France.

He was arrested after he allegedly assaulted CISF sub-inspector Chandra Bhushan at the Goa airport on Thursday, police inspector in-charge of the Vasco police station Nolasco Raposo said.

–IANS

maya/prs