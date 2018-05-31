French Open: Bopanna, Roger-Vassel in quarters

Paris, June 2 (IANS) The Indo-French pair of Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin entered the men’s doubles quarter-finals of the French Open on Saturday.

The 13th seeded pair defeated top-seeded Brazilian-Polish combo of Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot 6-4, 7-6 (1) in the one hour and 30 minute third round affair.

The Indo-French pair will now be up against Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Bopanna had reached the quarter-final stage at Roland Garros in 2011 and 2016.

