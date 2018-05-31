French Open: Halep sweeps past Mertens to enter quarters

Paris, June 4 (IANS) World No. 1 Tennis player Simona Halep swept past Elise Mertens of Belgium with a rapid 6-2, 6-1 victory in the fourth round of the French Open to reach the quarterfinals.

In just 59 minutes, the two-time French Open finalist easily overcame 16th-seed Mertens in their second career match, winning 63 percent of her first serves and 78 percent of her second, reported Efe.

Mertens was out of step throughout much of the match, and despite a small rally at the end, she gave Halep the win on a double fault – her fourth of the match.

Halep, in her bid for a first Grand Slam title, is set to take on either seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia of France or 12th-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany.

