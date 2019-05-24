French police arrest 2 Lyon explosion suspects
Paris, May 27 (IANS) The French police on Monday detained two suspects involved in an explosion in Lyon city at the weekend.
At least 13 people were injured in the home-made bomb blast on Friday.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner confirmed the first arrest on Monday in a Twitter message, saying: “Package bomb in Lyon: A suspect has been arrested.”
Identified as a 24-year-old student in an engineering school, the suspect was detained while he was getting off a bus in central Lyon, the city Mayor and former Interior Minister Greard Collomb told news channel BFMTV.
Later, a second suspect was also arrested.
–IANS
soni/