French president calls for Europe’s ‘reunion’

Bratislava, Oct 27 (IANS) If the European Union (EU) is expected to progress, consensus among all member countries is needed, while all must have in mind that there’s no division into old and new members, as they’ve all contributed to Europe’s “reunion”, French President Emmanuel Macron said here on Friday.

Macron made the remarks at a press conference after talks with his Slovak counterpart Andrej Kiska, Xinhua reported.

According to Macron, being in Europe isn’t only a matter of geography, but also of ambition.

“The European Union isn’t a problem, but a solution, while no country alone can face individual problems, including migration,” said Kiska.

Kiska at the same time assured Macron that membership of the EU is Slovakia’s “vital interest”. Both politicians also concurred that there’s no division of the EU into old and new member countries.

During Macron’s meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, the two discussed the issues concerning deeper integration within the eurozone, cyber threats and defence projects.

–IANS

ahm/