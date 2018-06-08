French woman molested in Bengal train, accused arrested

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) A man from Jharkhand was arrested from West Bengal’s Burdwan railway station for molesting a French woman in a train, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the Jamalpur-Howrah Express late on Sunday.

“Arshad Hussain, a resident of Jharkhand, was arrested on Monday for molesting a French national on the Jamalpur-Howrah Express. He has been sent to police custody till Thursday,” a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer told IANS.

According to the GRP, the woman, travelling with a fellow French national from Bihar’s Jamalpur to West Bengal’s Howrah with unreserved general tickets, was molested after she went to take the seat offered by Hussain, who was about to de-board.

“The two French nationals were sitting in the corridor of a sleeper compartment as they did not have reservations. Hussain, who was about to get down at Pakur station in Jharkhand, offered the woman his seat but molested her taking advantage of darkness,” he said.

However, the officer refused to confirm whether Hussain is a railway employee.

According to police, fellow passengers caught Hussain following the incident and handed him over to the Railway Protection Force personnel in the train. He was handed over to the GRP in Burdwan station later.

