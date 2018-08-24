Fresh clashes erupt in Libya’s Tripoli

Tripoli, Aug 29 (IANS) Fresh clashes erupted on Wednesday in Libya’s capital city of Tripoli between UN-backed government forces and armed militias.

Our forces used heavy weapons and attacked a number of sites on the outskirts of Tripoli, Xinhua quoted a source from the joint security chamber as saying.

The clashes have continued since morning, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) warned against military action in the capital city.

Tripoli has been witnessing violent clashes between government forces and armed militias over the past few days, which have killed at least five people and injured 33 others, according to the Ministry of Health.

Interior Minister Abdulsalam Ashour told a regional TV channel on Monday that a ceasefire agreement in Tripoli had been reached.

Witnesses, however, said gun shots could still be heard occasionally even after the ceasefire announcement.

–IANS

mag/bg