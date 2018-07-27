Fresh firing at J&K gunfight site, 2 security men injured

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) Two security personnel were injured after fresh firing erupted on Friday at the site of a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district that occurred earlier in the morning, killing two militants, police said

The gunfight broke out after security forces surrounded Behrampora village in Sopore area following information about the presence of militants there.

“During searches to recover the bodies of the slain militants, fresh firing started at the encounter site,” the police said.

“We have recovered one body. Firing exchanges are ongoing.”

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district.

Educational institutions in Sopore town have also been closed for the day.

