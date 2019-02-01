India

Fresh snowfall closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) Fresh snowfall in the Bannihal sector on Wednesday forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The Traffic Department was set to allow one-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday, but the decision was reviewed as weather deteriorated all along the- nearly 300 km long road.

“Nightlong rains triggered shooting stones in some portions of the highway in Ramsoo-Ramban sector.

“Right now, the highway is closed for traffic. The decision will be again be reviewed depending upon the weather,” a traffic official said.

The Met has forecast widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours till Friday.

–IANS

sq/in

