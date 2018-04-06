Fresh snowfall shuts Srinagar-Leh highway

Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) Fresh snowfall on the Zojila Pass on Tuesday forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway. Authorities said the Srinagar-Jammu highway was still open for traffic.

Similarly, snowfall has closed the Mughal road connecting the Kashmir Valley with Poonch district in Jammu region. But traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was normal, authorities said.

Incessant rains in the plains and fresh snowfall in the higher reaches during the last 24 hours has brought relief for the locals after a long dry winter season.

Spring rains are expected to augment the water resources of the Valley and also delay the melting down of the perennial snow reservoirs in the mountains.

–IANS

sq/mr