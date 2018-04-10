Friday prayers disallowed at Srinagar’s Jamia mosque

Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) Authorities on Friday disallowed Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here.

Heavy deployments of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were in place to stop people from coming for the congregational prayers at the mosque in Nowhatta area of old city.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, who delivers the Friday sermon at the mosque, was placed under house arrest in residence at Nigeen in Hazratbal area on the city’s outskirts.

Restrictions had been imposed in old city areas to prevent separatist-called post Friday prayer protests against the killing of four civilians during the Kulgam gunfight.

Restrictions were also imposed in other vulnerable areas of the Valley to maintain law and order.

–IANS

sq/vd