Fridays give Bhushan Kumar sleepless nights

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of entertainment conglomerate T-Series, says Fridays give him sleepless nights when his production is about to release on the big screen.

Kumar told IANS: “Always. Whichever film I am producing… Like there are so many films I am not confident about before they are releasing… If you are putting in your own money so you are bound to feel all those things.

“There are so many films which didn’t work but I made profit because of digital, satellite and music… But still if a film doesn’t work on box-office you feel like people did not like the film,” he added.

Currently, T-Series has several films like “Fanne Khan”, “Blackmail”, “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”, “Arjun Patiala”, “Kedarnath”, “Cheat India” and “Bharat” in its kitty.

The latest release from the entertainment company is “Raid”, based on a true story about money laundering. The film, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz.

–IANS

