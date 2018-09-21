‘Friends’ co-stars Aniston, Cox reunite

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) “Friends” show co-stars and long-time friends Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited for dinner.

The pair left a restaurant in Santa Monica with smiles on their face as they headed to their taxis, reports metro.co.uk.

Aniston, 49, appeared to be dressed in a casual black top, while 54-year-old Cox carried a striped top and leather jacket.

Aniston, who has been friends with Cox for more than two decades, is also a Godmother to Cox’s daughter.

The outing came after Aniston’s former husband Justin Theroux broke his silence on their split a few days ago saying there is no bad blood between them, and that they are on good terms with each other.

–IANS

sim/rb