Friends of ‘Scrubs’ actor rally to raise funds for him

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Friends of “Scrubs” actor Sam Lloyd have started a fundraising campaign to help him cover the costs of his fight against cancer.

The 55-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical comedy series, was diagnosed with cancer after doctors discovered a tumour in his brain last month, reports aceshowbiz.com.

They subsequently discovered the tumour was too intertwined to be removed and that it had metastasised from his lungs. The cancer is also in his liver, spine and jaw.

The new GoFundMe page has raised over $16,000 towards the $100,000 goal to help pay for “medical, childcare and other expenses”.

