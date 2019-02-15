Friends, teammates attend Sala’s funeral

Buenos Aires, Feb 16 (IANS) Argentine striker Emiliano Sala’s funeral took place in Progreso, his hometown, on Saturday, with representatives from Carddiff City and his old club Nantes present.

Sala, 28, died on January 21 as the single-engine private plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the English Channel near Alderney.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock and club chief executive Ken Choo travelled to Argentina to take part in the public vigil held at a local gymnasium. Sala’s parents, sister, friends and dozens of local people also attended the vigil, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nantes were represented by defender Nicolas Pallois and general secretary Loic Morin.

The tragedy struck just two days after Sala completed a 15 million pounds ($19.3 million) move from French Ligue 1 side Nantes to the English Premier League club Cardiff City.

Sala’s body was recovered from the submerged wreckage on February 7, but the 59-year-old pilot remains missing.

