From Bofors to sub, Congress a saga of scams: Modi

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying first it was Bofors, then helicopter and now the submarine scam has been unearthed.

Addressing an election rally, the Prime Minister said, “‘naamdaar’ had established a company in England named ‘Backups’. The company’s name matches with its style of working that’s working behind the curtain. This company was shut in 2009. Now it has come to light that partners of ‘naamdaar’ secured a contract from the Indian government in 2011 to manufacture submarines,” Modi said.

He said: “Once the company belonged to him (Rahul Gandhi), owner of the company was also his friend. Now the people is asking ‘naamdaar’ you and your partners only had the experience of brokerage and liaisoning, why did you opt to manufacture submarines. Who gave the chance”.

The Prime Minister further said since the submarine scam came into light, ‘naamdaar’ and his all his colleagues had gone into the ‘kop bhawan’ (a plave where an angry or anguished person hides).

“Bofors guns then helicopter and now submarines. Micheal ‘mama’ (uncle) is still revealing the secrets. The meaning of Congress is only lie, conspiracy and cheating,” Modi said.

Talking about the action in Pakistan’s Balakot and the recent ban on Masood Azhar, he said: “It was because of the Congress policies that terrorists were coming in our country to do explosions and threaten the India. Thereafter, the ‘strong government’ of India used to cry in front of the whole world”.

“On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA government came with a strong strategy. The ‘chowkidar’ is alert. Now it’s clear to terrorists the ‘new India’ would retort at their turfs,” he said.

Stating that now we will not be quiet only by saying ‘martyrs will be immortal’, he said but would take revenge for every drop of their blood. The ‘chowkidar’ has vowed to take revenge for every drop of blood. Masood Azhar has been banned. Its a slap on Pakistan’s face. But this is only the beginning. It’s up to Pakistan what it wants.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Modi said, “In 2004, the Congress government suddenly came to power and the ‘rajkumar’ was not capable to handle it. Even the family was not sure. They made a plan to place a watchman like ‘night watchman in cricket’.”

“They spent 10 years in the wait to ‘rajkumar’ to mature. He was given training also. But everything went in the vain. They have spoiled 10 years of the country in this process. The remote of acting Prime Minister was somewhere else, hence, he continued to bother about his ‘chair’ only,” said Modi.

–IANS

hindi-rs/pcj