From now, bamboo will be treated as a grass, not a tree: Modi

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh), April 24 (IANS) From now onwards, bamboo will be treated as a grass and not a tree, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering of tribals in Mandla town of Madhya Pradesh to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said since tribals had to face punitive action for felling bamboo, the government had decided to categorise it as a grass.

“Due to insufficient availability of bamboo, the country imports it. But if farmers grow bamboo on the fence of their fields, it could well be another source of earning which can help change their life for the better,” he said.

The Prime Minister started his speech welcoming the people in Gondi language spoken by Gond tribals. “There is no paucity of funds for development work today… What is needed is ensure the right use of these funds.”

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar said Modi was keen on village development, and that being the reason, the allocation under the head had been quadrupled.

“By 2022, a New India will emerge under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised that electricity would be made available to every village of the state by October, adding: “Rs 2 lakh crore will be spent towards the welfare of tribal population of Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan added.

–IANS

