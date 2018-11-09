Frosinone get late goal to draw 1-1 with Fiorentina

Frosinone (Italy), Nov 10 (IANS) Fiorentina conceded in the 89th minute and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Frosinone in Serie A Italian football action here.

Winless in their last five, Fiorentina are 8th on the table with 17 points from 12 matches, while Frosinone are 18th with just 7 points, reports Efe.

On Friday night, the visitors dominated the contest and took the lead in the 47th minute on Marco Benassi’s fifth goal of the campaign, only to see 19-year-old Andrea Pinamonti equalise for the home side in the final minute of regulation with a strike from 25 yards out.

Fiorentina made a strong start to the season, winning four of their first seven matches. But since defeating Atalanta 2-0 on September 30, the side have lost one game and drawn four, all of them by the same 1-1 score.

