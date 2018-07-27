Fulham sign Mitrovic on 5-year contract from Newcastle

London, July 31 (IANS) Newly-promoted English Premier League (EPL) club Fulham on Tuesday announced the signing of Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old Serbia international is to remain at Fulham on a permanent contract for an undisclosed fee, after joining the English side in January and helping them advance to the top-tier league, reports Efe.

“This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this. We want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far,” Mitrovic said in a statement on Fulham’s website.

The club’s sporting director, Tony Khan, added that “(Mitrovic) was a hero in our run to promotion, and from the moment he arrived at Motspur and began working with us, we’ve always wanted Mitro on a permanent; I told him that after the Final at Wembley, and I’m thrilled to make it official today.”

Mitrovic took part in 40 international matches with Serbia and scored 17 times, including in their 1-2 loss to Switzerland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

British media reported Fulham paid 24.6 million euros ($28.8 million) for Mitrovic.

The striker is the fifth addition to the team, led by Serbian coach Slavisa Jokanovic, ahead of Fulham’s 2018/2019 campaign, following Spanish goalkeeper Fabri (Besiktas), French defender Maxime Le Marchand (Nice), Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri (Nice) and the German striker Andre Schurrle (Borussia Dortmund, a two-year assignment).

