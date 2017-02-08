Full-body truck scanners being procured, says minister

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The government is in the process of procuring five full-body truck scanners (FBTS) to deploy at international borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the upper house, Rijiju said a global tender enquiry has been issued and the government is in the process of obtaining clearances from respective state governments and other nodal agencies.

“Three of the five scanners will be deployed at the India-Pakistan borders at Wagah-Attari checkpost in Punjab, Poonch-Chakan da Bagh and Uri-Salamabad, and two at Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border and Raxual on the India-Nepal border,” Rijiju said.

These scanners can easily detect fissile material, narcotics and contraband. Traders involved in business with neighbouring countries had taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Rijiju in the past since it facilitates their business.

Earlier, the Customs Department had also written to the Centre to seek these scanners for its Import Section.

–IANS

rak/tsb/vt