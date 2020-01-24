Fund for fatal crash victims’ families in Punjab

Two international students working as long-haul truck drivers were killed in a head-on crash between two commercial trucks in Thunder Bay January 9th. Karambir, a 24-year-old from Brampton, and Gurpreet, a 23-year-old from Mississauga along with 49-year-old Kenneth MacDonald from Thunder Bay died that day.

Jobanpreet Singh Bhullar said Karambir and Gurpreet were both long-haul truck drivers and, at the time, they were on their way back home from a five-day excursion out to British Columbia.

To help the families of both his friends, Bhullar has set up a GoFundMe account, entitled ‘To help families of Gurpreet and Karambir’. The goal is to raise $100,000.

Since the collision is being investigated, it is not clear whether their bodies will be cleared to be moved back home to Punjab, or if their families will have to travel to Canada for a funeral. -CINEWS