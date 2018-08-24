Funds will come for Kerala’s re-building: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed confidence that funds to rebuild Kerala is not going to be a problem.

“Today across sectors people are contributing to Kerala. Just imagine how much there will be if all the working people decide to contribute one month’s salary for Kerala,” he told a TV channel.

He reiterated that the UAE ruler had promised $100 million to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today the issue is not about the amount but on whether the money can be accepted,” he said. “In the coming days this will be resolved.”

–IANS

sg/mr