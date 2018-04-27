G-Eazy reportedly arrested in Sweden

Stockholm, May 4 (IANS) Singer Halsey’s rapper boyfriend G-Eazy has reportedly been arrested in Sweden.

The star was partying with friends in a club here after a show on Wednesday night, May 2, when he attacked security guards, reports tmz.com.

One bodyguard was punched in the face multiple times.

Police officials arrived and took the rap star into custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics.

Halsey was with him when the drama went down, and can be heard screaming at security staff in video footage, which shows G-Eazy being loaded into a police car.

Representatives for G-Eazy, real name Gerald Gillum, have yet to comment on the story and his arrest.

