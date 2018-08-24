G Satheesh Reddy takes charge as DRDO Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Renowned missile scientist Dr G. Satheesh Reddy on Monday took over as Secretary, Department of Defence (Research and Development), and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Dr Reddy has made significant contribution towards indigenous design, development, deployment of diversified missiles and strategic systems, guided weapons, and avionic technologies.

He has contributed towards advancement of aerospace technologies and industries in India, an official statement said.

–IANS

