G20 ministerial meeting opens in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, March 20 (IANS) The first G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors began on Monday in Buenos Aires, with the presence of 57 delegations from countries and institutions.

The summit, held at the capital’s Center of Exhibitions and Conventions (CEC), gathered 22 finance ministers, 17 central bank governors and 10 heads of international organisations, including IMF Director-General Christine Lagarde and Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Achim Steiner.

With Argentina presiding the G20 this year, topics under discussion are likely to be infrastructure and the future of work in the digital arena, reports Xinhua.

After the US announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports of 25 and 10 per cent respectively, the delegations are expected to put out a joint statement on the matter.

This is the first of five such meetings to be held before Argentina hosts the G20 Summit on November 30 to December 1.

The second meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will be held in Washington on April 20 before returning to the Argentinean capital on July 21.

