G7 agreement may leave US out, Macron warns Trump

Quebec, June 8 (IANS) The President of France warned on Thursday his counterpart, the US President, that the G7 Summit could end with an agreement signed by only six countries and without the US.

“The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six country agreement if need be,” Macron said on Twitter, referring to the other G7 member states, France, Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK and Italy.

“Because these six countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force,” Macron added.

The French President turned to Twitter to reinforce some of the points he had made on Thursday during a press conference in Ottawa with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hours before the start of the G7 Summit in Canada, Efe reported.

During the press conference with Trudeau, Macron said in a similar manner that France would not sign the G7 joint declaration in response to Trump’s moves against climate change and free trade.

Macron also said in Ottawa that a strong final declaration that is not signed by the US is better.

The French President, who until now had maintained a friendly relationship with Trump, pointed out that the European market is larger than the US’ and that the US would be the first to suffer in the event of a trade war.

–IANS

qd