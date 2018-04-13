‘Gaal Nahin Kadni’ singer attacked; 2 claim responsibility

Chandigarh, April 14 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by unidentified assailants. Punjab Police is investigating two gangsters who claimed responsibility on Saturday for the attack.

The “Gaal Ni Kadni” singer was shot at late on Friday when he was heading home from Chandigarh’s Elante Mall in his Toyota Fortuner SUV with a friend.

Police said that a white Hyundai Creta car followed singer’s car from Chandigarh. It stopped in front of his car near Sector 74 of Mohali and fired shots at him.

While Verma and his friend were injured in the attack, they managed to speed away from the spot. Verma called up a senior police officer of Mohali district for help.

The two were admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. Both are out of danger.

Mohali district police chief Kuldeep Singh Chahal told the media that investigations were underway.

Verma is likely to be provided police protection following the attack.

Wanted gangster, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, in his Facebook post on Saturday, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Members of the Sampat Nehra gang also claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police is investigating the reasons behind the attack on the 31-year-old singer, who shot into limelight with the foot-tapping number in 2017.

The hit song “Gaal Ni Kadni” has over 118 million views on YouTube.

