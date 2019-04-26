Gabriel Luna to return as Ghost Rider

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Gabriel Luna has been roped in again for Hulu network’s upcoming live-action series surrounding the devilish motorcycle-riding anti-hero “Ghost Rider”.

Luna will star in the recently announced network Hulu’s live-action series based on the comic book character, reported variety.com.

This will be the second time Luna will play Ghost Rider. He earlier appeared as the character in the ABC-Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”. However, sources stress that this will be a completely new iteration of the character and will, in no way, be connected to the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” storyline.

In addition to his time on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”, Luna’s other television credits include “True Detective”, “Wicked City” and “Matador”.

On the feature side, he is set to appear in the upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. He has previously appeared in films like “Bernie”, “Freehold” and “Balls Out.”

“Ghost Rider”, also known as Robbie Reyes, is consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields.

In addition to “Ghost Rider,” Hulu has also ordered a live-action Marvel series “Helstrom”. They join the upcoming animated Hulu-Marvel shows based on Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. –IANS

