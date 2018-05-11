Gago returns from injury as Boca Juniors end campaign

Buenos Aires, May 13 (IANS) Fernando Gago returned from injury as Boca Juniors finished their triumphant Superliga Argentina campaign with a 3-3 draw against Huracan.

Gago, making his first appearance for Boca’s first team in seven months, played almost 70 minutes at Huracan’s El Palacio Stadium on Saturday evening before being replaced by Agustin Almendra, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Argentina international looked untroubled by his problematic right knee and started the move that led to Walter Bou’s 34th minute strike.

“I’m very happy to return to the first division after seven months, even though the pitch wasn’t in the best condition,” Gago told reporters after the match.

The former Real Madrid player suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Argentina’s goalless draw against Peru in a World Cup qualifier last October.

In March, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said he would give Gago “until the last minute” to prove his fitness for the World Cup in Russia, which begins next month.

However the 32-year-old played down his chances of participating in football’s flagship tournament.

“My dream isn’t to go to the World Cup, it’s to continue playing,” he said.

