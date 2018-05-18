Gal Gadot to producing Fidel Castro’s journalism drama

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is on board to produce and possibly star in a movie based on Peter Kornbluhs article “‘My Dearest Fidel: An ABC Journalists Secret Liaison With Fidel Castro.”

Studio Warner Bros has acquired movie rights for Sue Kroll on behalf of Kroll & Co. Entertainment through her exclusive deal. Kroll has partnered with Gadot and Jaron Varsano in developing the material. Kroll, Gadot, and Varsano will produce the film, reports variety.com.

“Narcos” co-creator Chris Brancato will write the adaptation of Kornbluh’s article.

The article chronicles the previously untold story of how ABC journalist Lisa Howard engaged in what Kornbluh described as “intimate diplomacy” with Castro. Howard was ABC’s first full-time female reporter and became a key asset in the establishment of a top-secret channel between Washington and Havana to discuss reconciliation after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Howard died in 1965 of an overdose of painkillers.

“When I first read Peter’s article, I was entranced by his thrilling account of a complicated, fascinating woman in the midst of a high-stakes, real-life drama,” Gadot said.

“I knew immediately that I had to be involved creatively with telling Lisa Howard’s story, and am thrilled to be producing this film with Sue,” she added.

Kornbluh is a historian of US-Cuban relations at the National Security Archive in Washington D.C.

Kroll said in a statement: “I’m so excited to bring this story to life with great creative partners in Gal, Jaron, Peter, and Chris. This is a remarkable true story, anchored by an incredible woman, and lends itself to a dramatic and thrilling cinematic experience.”

–IANS

