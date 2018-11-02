Gal Gadot’s fun ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ experience

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Gal Gadot says she loved working on Disney’s upcoming animated film “Ralph Breaks the Internet”, which is a sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph”.

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her,” Gadot said in a statement to IANS.

“But as the movie goes on you realise how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her,” she added.

In the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ project, Gadot has lent her voice to the character of Shank, a tough and talented driver in an intense and gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race. It will release in India on November 23.

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” brings back Ralph and his fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz. This time the digital duo go on a journey to explore the world of internet, where they hope to find a replacement steering wheel for Vanellope’s own racing game, the arcade classic Sugar Rush.

“Ralph and Vanellope are imperfect characters,” said Academy Award-winning director Moore, who directed the original film as well.

“But we love them because of their flaws. Their friendship is so genuine — the chemistry between them so engaging — that I think we were all anxious to know more about these characters,” Moore added.

–IANS

sug/pgh/