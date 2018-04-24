‘Galaxy J2 2018’ to come pre-loaded with ‘Samsung Mall’

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday said its smartphone “Galaxy J2 2018” will be available from April 27 pre-loaded with a new feature called “Samsung Mall.”

“Samsung Mall” is part of the “Make for India” initiative that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver search results on the basis of a product picture clicked on or uploaded from the user’s gallery, the company said in a statement.

“Samsung Mall uses AI to revolutionise the way customers shop online with visual search,” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile business, Samsung India.

Priced at Rs 8,190, “Galaxy J2 2018” features a 5.0-inch “super AMOLED display, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera — both with LED flash.

The device is powered by Quad-Core 1.4 GHz Cortex A53 processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 2600mAh battery.

Additionally, Jio users who purchase “Samsung Galaxy J2 2018” can avail a cashback of Rs 2,750 in their “MyJio account” on recharging with a Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan.

The cashback for Jio users comes bundled with an extra 10GB of 4G data on every recharge for the next 10 recharges.

–IANS

rp/na/bg