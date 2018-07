Gstaad (Switzerland), July 26 (IANS) Croatia’s Viktor Galovic on Thursday won 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the round of 16 of the Swiss Open.

It took the 27-year-old two hours and two minutes to reach the quarterfinals in his first tournament appearance, reports Efe.

Galovic is next set to play the winner between Serbia’s Laslo Dere and Borna Coric of Croatia.

