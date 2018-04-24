Gambhir quits Delhi captaincy; Shreyas named new captain

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir stepped down on Wednesday after the capital franchise lost five of their six matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far.

Top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy role.

“It was my decision. I haven’t contributed enough to the team. I had to take the responsibility being the leader of the ship. I feel it was the right time,” Gambhir said at a press conference.

