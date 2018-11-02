Gambhir steps down as Delhi Ranji skipper

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Ranji team and said it was time for the young guns to lead the squad.

The left-handed batsman took to Twitter to announce his decision and said: “Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games.”

Reportedly, middle-order batsman Nitish Rana, 24, would be appointed as the new captain for the ongoing 2018-19 Ranji season after Gambhir’s decision .

Delhi is slated to face Himachal Pradesh on November 12 at their homeground Feroz Shah Kotla.

Earlier in the year, Gambhir had also stepped down from captaincy of Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Delhi Daredevils and warmed the bench in the last eight games of the tournament.

–IANS

