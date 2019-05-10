Gambhir’s defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal over ‘derogatory pamphlet’

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) BJP’s East Delhi MP candidate Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to AAP rival Atishi after she alleged that the cricketer-turned politician distributed pamphlets containing “obscene and derogatory” remarks against her in the constituency.

Gambhir has also sent notices to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The nine-page legal notice dated May 9 demands immediate withdrawal of each statement made against Gambhir and denies that the former cricketer had any relation with the alleged pamphlet.

“It is categorically and vehemently denied that our client has any relation to the alleged pamphlet or the deplorable contents contained therein which have been referred to … in the statements made in the press conference on May 9 and subsequent tweets on social media with utter malafide and ulterior motives.”

The notice said that it was alleged “in a calculated and coordinated manner, wrongly and erroneously … that the pamphlets have been distributed by our client or at his behest”.

The allegations had been made in view the elections on Sunday, it said.

Atishi on Thursday accused Gambhir of distributing pamphlets that questioned her morals and had objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.

Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and said she was very pained on seeing it. She asked how women would feel safe if men like Gambhir get elected.

In East Delhi, Gambhir is pitted against against Atishi and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.

